VIDEO: Chaotic Istanbul Derby Abandoned After Besiktas Boss Hospitalised by Object Thrown From Crowd

Besiktas' Turkish Cup semi final against Fenerbahce was abandoned on Thursday after their manager was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

The contest between the two bitter Istanbul rivals was halted just shy of the hour mark after Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes took a blow to the head from something thrown at him from the packed crowd inside the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.



Images posted on social media in the aftermath of the game show the extent of the wound suffered by Gunes after he was hit during yet another ill-tempered clash between the sides.

🤕 Shocking stuff in Turkey as the Fenerbahce and Besiktas match was abandoned after something was thrown at the Besiktas coach Senol Gunes resulting to this... pic.twitter.com/P0TgEJ1Lub — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 19, 2018

Gunes was taken to hospital after he was attended by medical staff on the touchline after tempers flared between the away dugout and Fenerbahce's home crowd.

And a video posted from the hospital he was treated at showed Gunes being wheeled to a hospital bed after he had received stitches and had a bandage applied to the area - scenes that will certainly seem shocking to many.



🎥 Fenerbahçe deplasmanında başından yaralanan Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Şenol Güneş'in ambulansla hastaneye kaldırıldığı görüntüler. pic.twitter.com/D8l2Ld1fO7 — Goal Türkiye (@GoalTurkiye) April 19, 2018

(You may also be interested in VIDEO: Staggering Amount of Weapons Confiscated From Fans Prior to Besiktas Clash)



Besiktas centre-back Pepe - known for playing for La Liga giants Real Madrid earlier in his career - was also sent off during the 0-0 draw after just 30 minutes for a horror challenge on Josef de Souza.

The first half also saw a five minute delay after missiles were thrown from the crowd with the aim of hurting the away side's players, while footage posted to Twitter also appeared to show Turkish police officers beating back Besiktas supporters as the ugly side of football reared its ugly head once more.

The first leg seemed to pass without much incident as the duo played out a 2-2 draw at Besiktas' Vodafone Park, and the troubles that marred last night's encounter will surely have repercussions for both teams.