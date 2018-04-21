Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

24 hours after the Copa del Rey final is held inside the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid will have the chance to stop Barcelona potentially becoming double winners in the same weekend when they take on Real Betis.

Diego Simeone will be hoping for a response following Atleti's shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad on Thursday night, where they were simply outplayed by the mid-table outfit.

Betis: 6 wins in a row for first time in 60 years.

5th in table.

5 clean sheets in a row

3 conceded in 9 games

“Can’t defend”. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) April 19, 2018

While Quique Setien in the opposite dugout will be looking to extend the travelling outfit's incredible run, which has seen them pick up six consecutive wins; the club's best showing for 60 years.

So, ahead of what is expected to be a thrilling LaLiga showdown, let's take a look at all you need to know.

Classic Encounter





Real Betis 2-4 Atletico Madrid (2012)

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Although Betis this season have been branded as one of the most entertaining sides in Spain, their love affair with dramatic contests dates back well before the opening of this campaign.

In September 2012, Salvador Agra put the hosts into the lead before Radamel Falcao hit back two minutes later.

A Juanfran own-goal two minutes into first half stoppage time seemed to give Beticos the edge before half-time; however, a straight red card to Damien Perquis a minute later and Falcao again equalising three minutes after the break set up a thrilling second 45.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Diego Costa put Atletico Madrid into the lead for the first time seven minutes later before Joel Campbell's duo of yellow cards in 16 minutes; meaning Betis were down to nine, wrapped up a scintillating victory for the Spanish capital outfit - with Raul Garcia adding extra gloss to the scoreline in added time.

Key Battle





Lucas Hernandez vs Joaquin

Although the Real Betis winger is enjoying the twilight years of his career, the 36-year-old Joaquin remains an incredibly influential player in Setien's squad.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The dynamic creator has shown on more than one occasion he still has what it takes to overcome the best in the Spanish top flight, and when he comes up against Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez on Sunday evening, he will have to do so once again to find any joy.

Team News

With Los Rojiblancos preparing to face Arsenal in the Europa League semi-finals next week, it would come as no surprise to see some big names rested for the visit of Betis.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Partey and Diego Godin could all miss out from the starting XI, although Simeone will be mindful the detrimental effect two consecutive defeats could have on his side.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Diego Costa will not be risked, however, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

For the visitors, meanwhile, Zouhair Feddal (ruptured Achilles), Antonio Adan (muscle) and Francis Guerrero (hamstring) will all miss out through injury, as well as Sergio Leon; who is suspended after picking up a yellow card against Las Palmas on Thursday night.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Prediction

Although Atletico Madrid are favourites to claim all three points, and the Wanda has been something of a fortress this season, Betis' sensational run of form recently is hard to overlook.

With one eye on the Europa League semi-finals, Simeone may make the grave mistake of underestimating Beticos, although, without Leon, the visitors pack a significantly lesser punch in attack.

Nevertheless, another 'shock' could be on the cards this weekend.

Score Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Betis