Boca Juniors Boss Confirms Club's Interest in Sensational Swoop for Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon may be set for a sensational move to Boca Juniors ahead of a major decision on his Juventus future.

The legendary goalkeeper's contract in Turin is up in the summer, and the manager of Argentinian giants Boca Juniors has remarkably claimed that his side have held tentative talks with Buffon about a switch across to South America in the summer.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto was quoted by Radio Continental (h/t Daily Mail) as he stated that Buffon and Boca's hierarchy had discussed the possibility of him heading to the other side of the world.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto confirms Boca have made contact with @gianluigibuffon and will talk again in May. Surely not?! https://t.co/eRCdlv48WS — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) April 21, 2018

However, it remains to be seen if the 40-year-old shot stopper will do so as he told Boca that he would potentially continue talks over a transfer when the current European season comes to an end on 17th May.

Schelotto said: "(President Daniel) Angelici told me that they called Buffon to ask if he was interested, but we agreed to speak only after May 17."

Buffon has won every title and accolade he possibly can during his superb career with Juventus, and was denied one last bite at the Champions League cherry when Juventus crashed out in controversial circumstances to a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the quarter finals earlier this month.

Boca Juniors have set their sights on Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now 40, and want his former team-mate Carlos Tevez, to help secure his signature come 20th May pic.twitter.com/dUkFkJd8Hn — Around The Grounds 🏟 (@ArndTheGrnds) April 16, 2018

(You may also be interested in Man Utd 'Name Price' for Paul Pogba as Juventus Chief Addresses Rumours of a Return to Turin)



I Bianconeri were knocked out by holders Real Madrid 4-3 on aggregate in the last eight stage, and it is unclear if Buffon will elect to retire from professional football when the season ends or continue for another 12 months elsewhere.

The Italy international could scoop up his ninth Scudetto with Max Allegri's team if Juventus hold on to top spot in Serie A in the final month of this term - the 22nd winners' medal of his career.

Buffon is thought to be tempted to join his former teammate Carlos Tevez in Buenos Aires in the close season, with the Argentine striker laying the groundwork for his possible arrival. If Buffon does move to the Argentinian capital, it would prove to be one of more shocking free transfers in recent memory.

