Juventus vs Napoli Preview: Previous Encounters, Key Battle, Team News & More

Juventus can all but confirm yet another Scudetto on Sunday evening as they welcome Napoli to Turin.

At a time in the season when every game takes on some importance, this one is massive for both clubs and has the potential to be a cracker.

Previous Encounters

The first Serie A clash between these two clubs this season ended in a 1-0 victory for Juve in Naples. Former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain struck the only goal of the game to break Napoli hearts in early December.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Recent history of games between these two tells a similar story, with Juventus winning six of the last nine encounters in all competitions.

Key Battle

Juve's width will be provided by left back Alex Sandro. This means Jose Callejon is going to have a lot of space to run into when Sandro vacates his position, there's also the possibility that Callejon is purposely deployed high up the pitch in order to pin Sandro in his own half.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The battle is fascinating at both ends of the pitch. Will Sandro bomb forward as usual or will he be told to play more conservatively? Will Callejon be allowed to able to take advantage of any space left by Sandro?

Team News

Napoli are expected to still be without first choice left back Faouzi Ghoulam, but Mario Rui provides more than competent cover in that area.

Juve don't appear to have any fresh injury concerns, so expect them to be at full strength for this potential title decider.

Prediction

Most neutrals would love to see Napoli win this one, if only to keep the fight alive for another few weeks. Juve at home are a formidable proposition though and it seems unlikely Allegri would set his team up to take too many unnecessary risks for a game in which a draw would be enough for them.

Predicted Score: Juventus 2-1 Napoli