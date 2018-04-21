Report Claims PSG Are Lining Up Sporting Director Role for Outgoing Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger may be in line to work alongside Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain next season after he announced his decision to leave Arsenal.

The veteran Gunners boss will step down from his role after 22 years at the end of this term, and speculation is rife about where he could end up next.

French news publication L'Equipe has already made a decent guess at where he may go, with the paper claiming that PSG are ready to offer Wenger the role of sporting director in the French capital.

BERND THISSEN/GettyImages

If Wenger took up that role, it would ensure that he works alongside apparent manager-in-waiting Tuchel - ironically a former favourite to replace Wenger at the Emirates - if the German is installed as PSG's new boss.

Tuchel is believed to have struck an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions to replace Unai Emery in the dugout next term, and he would have to work in conjunction with Wenger to identify transfer targets and help the young boss get to grips with managing such a huge club.

Current sporting director Antero Henrique's position would naturally be up in the air if this report is true, but his work in his current role has not left all within PSG's corridors of power feeling overly confident about his ability to take the club forward.

PSG are interested in appointing Arsene Wenger as a general manager, working with Thomas Tuchel.



Could PSG dominate football with those two at the helm? 🤔 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 20, 2018

(You may also be interested in Gunners CEO Ivan Gazidis Admits Arsenal Are Yet to Discuss Heir to 'Irreplaceable' Arsene Wenger)



Henrique would be on a much smaller wage in his post than Wenger would arguably command, but with the limitless pockets of PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, it wouldn't be an issue to pay the 67-year-old whatever he wants to up sticks from north London.

Wenger announced on Friday that he was bringing the curtain down on his time in the English capital after growing pressure from the Gunners' fanbase to depart.

He won 10 major trophies during his time in England, including three Premier League titles, and hold the mantle of being the only manager in recent times to see his side go a full season unbeaten in England's top tier.

