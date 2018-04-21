Watford and Crystal Palace must wait another week to see if they're mathematically safe from relegation after a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road.

In the day's only 3pm Premier League kick off, neither side could make the breakthrough to seemingly cement their top flight status next term.

An increasingly heated game threatened to boil over at times but, with clear cut chances few in number, a point apiece is the best both could hope for.

Will Hughes dragged the first shot of the game wide as Jose Holebas' long throw caused panic in Palace's backline before Stefano Okaka cracked the post with a header from Troy Deeney's tantalizing center.

Wayne Hennessey prevented Joel Ward from scoring an embarrassing own goal with some quick reflexes, while Craig Cathcart's effort from a corner was held by the Palace goalkeeper.

Palace were struggling to cope with the intensity from the hosts, and it was proved once more as Roberto Pereyra curled a shot just over the bar midway through the first half.

James Tomkins finally had a sniff at goal for Palace on 35 minutes but the center half's downward header was comfortably held by Orestis Karnezis.

Hughes sent another chance over the bar before referee Chris Kavanagh waved away appeals from Wilfried Zaha after the forward went down under a challenge from Christian Kabasele.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was lucky to stay on the field following that incident - raising his hands to Zaha after previously being booked - and tempers threatened to boil over after the restart after the 25-year-old tackled Karnezis after Zaha had beaten him to the ball.

The succession of niggling fouls had caused Watford's first-half domination to fall by the wayside and Luka Milivojevic almost made them pay - the midfielder's free kick cannoning back off the upright with Karnezis beaten.

Zaha was cautioned for what Kavanagh perceived as a dive as he went over an Adrian Mariappa tackle in the box before Deeney's last-gasp clearance prevented Mamadou Sakho from turning the rebound after Tomkins' firm header had hit the post.

Richarlison's goal drought continued soon after as Hennessey denied the forward a first goal in 22 league games at his near post.

The match opened up as both teams tried to hit each other on the counter in the closing stages, but a lack of quality in the final third - Andros Townsend's terrible headed miss aside - ensured that the spoils were shared.