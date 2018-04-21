Liverpool travels to The Hawthorns on Saturday to face West Bromwich Albion in a Premier League match.

Liverpool has been in spectacular form, winning four out of its past five matches including a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last week. The Reds sit in third place in the Premier League table with 70 points from 34 games and are closing in on wrapping up a Champions League berth–while alive in the semifinals of this season's competition.

West Brom, meanwhile, has been the worst team in the league this season, netting just 24 points from 34 matches this season. Barring a dramatic turnaround, the Baggies will likely face relegation this season. They picked up a crucial win against Manchester United last week, though, and will look to continue their positive run.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.