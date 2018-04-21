Wolverhampton Wanderers have won the Championship after an impressive 4-0 win at relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers earlier on Saturday.

Wolves, who had already secured promotion to the Premier League, swept Bolton aside with a clinical display as Barry Douglas and Benik Afobe netted in the first half before Diogo Jota and Conor Coady secured the rout later on.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side now cannot be caught by either second-placed Fulham or third Cardiff, who have two games in hand on their automatic promotion rivals.

Wolves have undoubtedly been the best team in the Championship this season, winning 30 of their 44 league games and scoring 82 goals, conceding less than a goal a game in the process.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Leo Bonatini and Willy Boly have all consistently performed this season, while Santo has also received plaudits for an impressive first season in English football.

Fulham are currently second in the Championship after their 3-0 away success at Millwall on Friday night but could be caught by Neil Warnock's Cardiff, who have two games in hand on the Cottagers and play Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

Aston Villa have already secured a play-off spot, while Middlesbrough, Millwall, Derby, Preston, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Brentford are all still in with a shout for promotion.

Despite their 2-2 draw with Liverpool earlier on Saturday West Brom look likely to drop into the Championship for next season, while Stoke and Southampton could also be playing in England's second tier this time next year.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Sunderland have been relegated the League One after a defeat to fellow strugglers Burton Albion, with results going against Chris Coleman's side ensuring they will play in the third division next season.

Sunderland, who took the lead through Paddy McNair but lost after strikes from Darren Bent and Liam Boyce, have had a wretched season under Simon Grayson and Coleman.

The Black Cats were in the Premier League last season but must now rebuild before attempting the long trip back to England's top flight.