Wolverhampton Wanderers Win Championship, Sunderland Get Relegated to League One

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won the Championship after an impressive 4-0 win at relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers earlier on Saturday.

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won the Championship after an impressive 4-0 win at relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers earlier on Saturday.

Wolves, who had already secured promotion to the Premier League, swept Bolton aside with a clinical display as Barry Douglas and Benik Afobe netted in the first half before Diogo Jota and Conor Coady secured the rout later on.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side now cannot be caught by either second-placed Fulham or third Cardiff, who have two games in hand on their automatic promotion rivals.

Wolves have undoubtedly been the best team in the Championship this season, winning 30 of their 44 league games and scoring 82 goals, conceding less than a goal a game in the process.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Leo Bonatini and Willy Boly have all consistently performed this season, while Santo has also received plaudits for an impressive first season in English football.

Fulham are currently second in the Championship after their 3-0 away success at Millwall on Friday night but could be caught by Neil Warnock's Cardiff, who have two games in hand on the Cottagers and play Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

Aston Villa have already secured a play-off spot, while Middlesbrough, Millwall, Derby, Preston, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Brentford are all still in with a shout for promotion.

Despite their 2-2 draw with Liverpool earlier on Saturday West Brom look likely to drop into the Championship for next season, while Stoke and Southampton could also be playing in England's second tier this time next year.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Sunderland have been relegated the League One after a defeat to fellow strugglers Burton Albion, with results going against Chris Coleman's side ensuring they will play in the third division next season.

Sunderland, who took the lead through Paddy McNair but lost after strikes from Darren Bent and Liam Boyce, have had a wretched season under Simon Grayson and Coleman.

The Black Cats were in the Premier League last season but must now rebuild before attempting the long trip back to England's top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)