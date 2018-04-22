David Moyes Urges Next Arsenal Boss Not to 'Fear' Taking Over From Arsene Wenger

April 22, 2018

David Moyes says that whoever takes over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal will only succeed if they approach the job with no fear of living in the Frenchman's shadow.

Moyes takes his struggling West Ham side to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what will probably be his final meeting with Wenger in the dugout, with the Arsenal manager set to leave after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Of all the men in football, Moyes may be best placed to know the challenge facing Wenger's successor. He took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but was sacked within 10 months as he struggled to cope with his fellow Scotsman's legacy.

“My advice for anyone would be take it," said Moyes, quoted by the Mirror. "Embrace it, because they’re a great club.

“You should have no fear - 100 per cent. And you can never refuse an opportunity like that.

“I’m not an expert on Arsenal, but Arsene will leave that club in great shape with a great academy system. They have tried to push young players and you have to admire them for that.”

Arsenal vs West Ham Preview: Recent Form, Previous Encounter, Team News and Prediction

Moyes has faced Wenger's Arsenal as manager of five different clubs - Preston, Everton, United, Sunderland and West Ham. Sunday's meeting will be the 32nd between the pair.

Moyes added his congratulations to the list of tributes pouring in for Wenger since Friday's announcement.

“It’s an incredible achievement for Arsene as it was for Sir Alex Ferguson,” he said. “He’s been one of the best managers to grace the Premier League. People in the know understand what he has done and the level of football he has produced.”

West Ham are six points clear of the bottom three, but the gap could be down to four by the end of Sunday.

