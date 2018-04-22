Liverpool Fans Lay Into Defender After Mistakes Cost Reds in 2-2 Draw at West Brom

Liverpool's defensive rotation cost them on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with West Brom, having led 2-0 at the Hawthorns.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to his usual back four - understandably, given the magnitude of the match coming up in midweek. The Reds face Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi final on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah scored his 31st Premier League goal of the season but Liverpool let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at West Brom.



All eyes on the Egyptian against Roma on Tuesday?#UCL pic.twitter.com/5qEhkphyjk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 21, 2018

Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Loris Karius all came in for some criticism, but this week's chosen scapegoat was Joe Gomez, the right back who showed that he still lacks experience with a shaky performance on Saturday.

Having agreed that Gomez was to blame, Liverpool fans on Twitter duly launched into scathing criticism of the 20-year-old England international, though some were more reasonable than others.

Hate saying this but HOW MANY points has Joe Gomez costed us — Kop-Ice (@kopice86) April 21, 2018

Sell Joe Gomez to West Brom so he can play in the championship where he belongs! — Will ✌ (@WillJonah97) April 21, 2018

Joe Gomez mistakes have cost @LFC more points than either keeper this year. Himself and Moreno are not up to it — joey delaney (@Eire_Scouser) April 21, 2018

Really like Joe Gomez but he's prone to lapses in concentration and so casual at times and until he gets this out of his system he can't start in the big games. It's happened a lot this season, TAA learnt from his mistakes but he hasn't but mark my words he will #LFC — Mac (@loiner1957) April 21, 2018

Gomez's flaws have been brought into sharp relief by comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season to become a first choice full back for Liverpool.

Klopp will realise that he needs defensive reinforcements in the summer, but he won't be too worried about Tuesday's game, with Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and Andy Robertson all to come back into the side.

Seeing as it was such a changed defence, the West Brom result could not be used by anybody as an accurate indicator of Liverpool's defensive improvement in recent months. Oh wait...

And still we have to listen to those who tell us how much Liverpool’s defending has improved.... — Ian Ladyman (@Ian_Ladyman_DM) April 21, 2018

Actually, Liverpool's defensive record has been much better this season as Klopp has kept faith with previously maligned players. The Reds have as many clean sheets as champions Manchester City, and only two fewer than Manchester United.

But hey, thinking you're right is just as good as statistics, isn't it?