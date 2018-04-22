Liverpool Fans Lay Into Defender After Mistakes Cost Reds in 2-2 Draw at West Brom

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Liverpool's defensive rotation cost them on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with West Brom, having led 2-0 at the Hawthorns.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to his usual back four - understandably, given the magnitude of the match coming up in midweek. The Reds face Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi final on Tuesday.

Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Loris Karius all came in for some criticism, but this week's chosen scapegoat was Joe Gomez, the right back who showed that he still lacks experience with a shaky performance on Saturday.

Having agreed that Gomez was to blame, Liverpool fans on Twitter duly launched into scathing criticism of the 20-year-old England international, though some were more reasonable than others.

Gomez's flaws have been brought into sharp relief by comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season to become a first choice full back for Liverpool.

Klopp will realise that he needs defensive reinforcements in the summer, but he won't be too worried about Tuesday's game, with Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and Andy Robertson all to come back into the side.

Seeing as it was such a changed defence, the West Brom result could not be used by anybody as an accurate indicator of Liverpool's defensive improvement in recent months. Oh wait...

Actually, Liverpool's defensive record has been much better this season as Klopp has kept faith with previously maligned players. The Reds have as many clean sheets as champions Manchester City, and only two fewer than Manchester United.

But hey, thinking you're right is just as good as statistics, isn't it?

