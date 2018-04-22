Man Utd Star Jesse Lingard in Line for Big Pay Rise As Reward for Sparkling Campaign

Manchester United are set to hand Jesse Lingard a healthy pay rise as a reward for his great season at Old Trafford in 2017/18.



The England international has been a shining light for the Red Devils this term and has contributed eights goals and five assists in the Premier League across 30 appearances. He's also hit a further five goals in the domestic cup competitions, taking his tally to 13 in total.

In previous years , there had been doubts about Lingard's ability to have a successful long-term career at United. However, it appears the 25-year-old is finally proving his doubters wrong.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As reported by the Sun , Lingard is in line to receive an offer of a pay rise by club officials as a reward for his performances, taking his current earnings of £85,000-per-week to £100,000.





Lingard only signed a new deal this time last year, but his fine form has prompted club officials into action.



The midfielder was expected to take up a regular role on the bench this season but has arguably been one of United's most consistent performers after David de Gea. Even when Alexis Sanchez came in in January he was expected to be demoted, but clearly the trust is there with Jose Mourinho.