Philippe Coutinho Claims Barcelona 'Always Need to Play Like This' After Thumping Sevilla

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Phillippe Coutinho has claimed that he and his Barcelona teammates need to always play like they did against Sevilla on Saturday, as they ran out 5-0 winners and cruised to a 30th Copa del Rey. 


A brace from Luis Suarez and goals from Leo Messi, Andres Iniesta and Coutinho himself secured the win, as the Spanish league leaders won the first part of an expected domestic double.

After the victory, Coutinho revealed via Sport English : "I've always said it was my dream to play here and win titles. This is my first title with Barcelona and I leave here very content.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"Valverde wanted us to be on it from the first minute and we had a great first half. We have to be as on it as we were in this game every game."

When asked what it's like to play with Iniesta, who is expected to announce his departure from the club imminently, Coutinho stated: " It's an honour for me to be with him in the dressing room and on the pitch."

Coutinho signed for Barcelona in January from Liverpool. Despite it looking like he was leaving for European success, Liverpool have managed to progress further than Barcelona in the Champions League, as Barca were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Roma following a great comeback from the Italian side.

However, domestically Barcelona have dominated and will be looking to add La Liga along with the Copa del Rey this season. They sit top of La Liga and are 12 points ahead of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid.

With five games left of the season, Barcelona will be looking to go a whole season unbeaten in the league.

