Report Claims Liverpool Are Close to Winning Race for In-Demand Championship Star

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sign Norwich midfielder James Maddison in the summer, according to an 'exclusive' report in the Anfield Edition.

The fan site, which is not normally known for it's transfer insight, has reported that Maddison exclusively revealed to a source that he "expects to be a Liverpool player next season."


The 21-year-old, who has also been linked with a host of top flight clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Huddersfield, has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 47 appearances for Norwich this season.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Maddison's impressive performances for the Canaries this season earned him a nomination for division's player of the season, but he missed out to Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.


Liverpool will also be hoping that Maddison's links with their own young superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold may help the transfer. The pair share a room together when on England U-21 duty and are believed to be close friends.


Norwich will not be keen on losing the man who has been their stand out performer this season and will want to make Liverpool stump up a hefty fee to secure Maddison's services. 

Previous reports have valued the young midfielder at £30m - which would be a record-fee for a Championship player. However, the price tag in any summer deal may be eclipsed if Sessegnon also makes a move to the Premier League this su

