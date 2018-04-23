6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend's English Football Action as FA Cup Finalists Are Decided

Despite just five games being played in the Premier League this weekend, we were treated to a pair of FA Cup semi final ties to get our teeth into instead; fixtures which more than compensated for the lack of league action.

Manchester United narrowly edged past Spurs under the arch to book their place in the final, where they'll face Chelsea in the showpiece event next month after the Blues dispatched of Southampton.

Away from England's best cup competition, the battle for survival grew more conclusive after Stoke failed to beat Burnley and Palace grabbed a point at Watford.

Here are six of the best moments from the weekend's football action...

Best Goal

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As Manchester City took to the pitch against Swansea, entering via a guard of honour from the Swans and the match officials, a relaxed and joyous atmosphere filled the Etihad.

Eager to heighten that joyous mood, Kevin De Bruyne decided to thump one past Lukas Fabianski, almost taking the net off in doing so. The Belgian's strike was fitting of the occasion and was certainly one of City's best goals scored this season.

Best Assist

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Not many people can out muscle Mousa Dembele, but Paul Pogba did that and then some against Spurs on Saturday.

The Frenchman knocked the Belgian off the ball deep into United's attacking third, before whipping an exquisite ball onto the head of Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean made no mistake with the finish, but the strength and delivery of Pogba will do him the world of good after recent question marks over his role in the side.

Best Myth

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The recent furore over the alleged 'diving' exploits of Wilfried Zaha is a load of nonsense. As a Palace fan who has watched the elusive winger almost week in week out since his professional debut, I know for a fact that the Ivorian has never once attempted to con the ref.

You could argue that Zaha has been booked four times for simulation since the start of the 2015/16 season, more than any other player. However, if you look more incisively, you'll see that every one of those yellow cards has been unjust and simply not deserved, whilst there is absolutely no evidence of him 'diving'.

There is a distinct agenda against the 25-year-old; Zaha is being unfairly vilified.

Best Defensive Mix Up

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The majority of West Ham's showing at the Emirates was shambolic, but the Gunners' second goal was comically bad on the Hammers' part.

A harmless cross from Aaron Ramsey was whipped towards Declan Rice, ready to be cleared easily. However, the defender simply let the ball go past him, catching Joe Hart out and ultimately conceding a truly embarrassing goal.

David Moyes let the young Irishman know about his error in his post match interview, and rightly so.

Best Individual Season

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

After bagging yet another goal in Liverpool's draw at West Brom, Mohamed Salah took his league tally to 31 goals. The Egyptian probably enjoyed his evening more than his afternoon, however, as he scooped the PFA Player of the Year award ahead of Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite De Bruyne's obvious exceptional form this campaign, Salah deserves the award. Additionally, given the fact that the award is voted for the 25-year-old's fellow professionals, it can't really be argued with.

Leroy Sane also scooped the PFA Young Player of the Year, becoming the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award and the Premier League title in the same season.

Best Passing Team in Premier League History

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After their comprehensive 5-0 victory over Swansea, it was revealed that Pep Guardiola's men had completed over 1000 passes - 1015 to be exact.

.@ManCity are the 1st team to attempt 1000+ passes in a @premierleague game since passing data started to be recorded in 2003-04 pic.twitter.com/BWFD6oSV2K — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 22, 2018

The feat is the first time a team has attempted over 1000 passes since passing data began, but more significantly, the Citizens are on course to break the record points tally as well as the record for most goals scored in one league season.