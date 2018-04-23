Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor Could Retire Aged Just 31 With No New Contract Planned for Striker

April 23, 2018

Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is considering retiring from football in the summer when his contract at Villa Park expires, according to reports in The Sun.

The striker is just 31-years-old and his retirement would be somewhat surprising as it seems crazy to think someone with three England caps would not have an offer or two on the table in the summer.

Although there is no doubt that Agbonlahor is not the player he once was, he still possesses experience and an eye for goal that could prove deadly in the lower leagues of English football.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

A move to Major League Soccer has also been mooted and Agbonlahor is free to begin talks for a pre-contract deal. Steve Bruce has made it clear the Villans will not be offering new terms and this will be the last of his remarkable 17 years with the club.

The English forward, who impressed on his debut for the national side back in 2008, has been struggling with injury of late and has not played a minute for Villa since Christmas.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

He has managed just one goal for the club in a pretty limited season and could feel that this summer is the right time to seek a fresh start, either in or out of football.

Villa fans will surely be sad to see him go and it is a shame that recent years have tarnished the reputation of a player who may have once been regarded as a club legend. 

Agbonlahor scored 73 Premier League goals for the Villans and was a key part of the side that almost clinched a Champions League spot during Martin O'Neill's time at the club.

Villa will be hoping they do not lose any of their key men in the summer and it is reported that Leicester are pondering a £20m move for midfielder Jack Grealish.

