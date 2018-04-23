Barca Youngster Carles Alena Hits Back at Critics as Barcelona B Face Relegation to Third Division

Barcelona youngster Carles Alena hit back at critics after his Barcelona B lost against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2 on Sunday and demanded support as his team sits 20th in the league standings, facing relegation to the Spanish third division.

The defeat against Rayo Vallecano, who secured their promotion back to the Spanish first division, meant Barcelona B have lost five consecutive matches resulting in a lot of criticism for Barcelona B's players and their manager, Gerard Lopez.

Alena, who made his first team debut for Barcelona in 2016, is one of the star players for Barcelona B who sits third-bottom and occupies the relegation zone in Segunda B after being unable to win in their last nine matches.

"It's very easy to criticise us, but I only hear criticism from those at the club, but then we will all celebrate it," Alena revealed in comments made to Sport, and defended his manager after he received the brunt of the criticism following his side's bad run.

Alena added: "Gerard has taken us here and there is maximum confidence in him, the players are responsible."

Alena, who has played three Copa del Rey matches for the first team, revealed that after the game the Barcelona youngsters were down on confidence and sad but that they should look forward to upcoming important games to save the club from relegation.

"There were a lot of people crying, but you have to get up [and keep going]. Almeria and Reus are the games we have to win two victories, to reassure people and get them to support us," Alena admitted.