Bayern Munich and Liverpool Target Pens New Deal in Germany Despite Imminent Relegation

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

FC Köln captain Jonas Hector has ruled out the possibility of a summer move away from the RheinEnergieStadion this summer by putting pen to paper on a new deal that will run until 2023.


The 27-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe for a number of years, the most notable of which has come from Liverpool, and reports this season suggested that Bayern Munich would go head to head with Borussia Dortmund over his signature.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

But Hector, who is expected to be part of Germany's World Cup squad this summer, has committed his future to FC Köln by agreeing to a new five-year contract with the club in a deal which was announced on Monday.


Hector's decision to stay in Cologne beyond the summer has come as a shock for Bundesliga fans across the world as the club are expected to be relegated this season - something which could become a mathematical certainty this weekend.

Despite expectations that the Billy Goats will be relegated to the 2.Bundesliga this season, hopes are high that top flight football will return to Cologne sooner rather than later.


The signing of second-tier goal machine Simon Terodde in January, as well as promising French midfielder Vincent Koziello, have put FC Köln in a fantastic position to bounce straight back into the Bundesliga at their first attempt - much like VfB Stuttgart and Hannover 96 did last season.

And confirming that Hector will remain at the club next season will prove to be a much need boost for the fans ahead of the drop, although supporters will now want to be made aware of the future of their promising hometown goalkeeper, Timo Horn.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)