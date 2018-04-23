Bayern Munich and Liverpool Target Pens New Deal in Germany Despite Imminent Relegation

FC Köln captain Jonas Hector has ruled out the possibility of a summer move away from the RheinEnergieStadion this summer by putting pen to paper on a new deal that will run until 2023.





The 27-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe for a number of years, the most notable of which has come from Liverpool, and reports this season suggested that Bayern Munich would go head to head with Borussia Dortmund over his signature.

But Hector, who is expected to be part of Germany's World Cup squad this summer, has committed his future to FC Köln by agreeing to a new five-year contract with the club in a deal which was announced on Monday.





Hector's decision to stay in Cologne beyond the summer has come as a shock for Bundesliga fans across the world as the club are expected to be relegated this season - something which could become a mathematical certainty this weekend.

Despite expectations that the Billy Goats will be relegated to the 2.Bundesliga this season, hopes are high that top flight football will return to Cologne sooner rather than later.





The signing of second-tier goal machine Simon Terodde in January, as well as promising French midfielder Vincent Koziello, have put FC Köln in a fantastic position to bounce straight back into the Bundesliga at their first attempt - much like VfB Stuttgart and Hannover 96 did last season.

And confirming that Hector will remain at the club next season will prove to be a much need boost for the fans ahead of the drop, although supporters will now want to be made aware of the future of their promising hometown goalkeeper, Timo Horn.