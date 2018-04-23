Chelsea Captain Admits He'd Be 'Very Surprised' if Blues Finish in the Top 4 This Season

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is hoping his side can make it into the Premier League's top four by the end of the season, but remains very skeptical over their chances.

Last season's Premier League champions did a poor job of defending their title and find themselves in fifth place in the league table with just four games left to play. And with a five-point gap between themselves and fourth-placed Spurs still looming, the skipper is understandably doubtful.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I mean, I am not being negative by any stretch, but the games are running out and the teams in there are very good, so if they do let it up it’ll be very, very surprising,” he said, via Independent.ie.

“[There is] that gap and the point difference, but the obvious thing is all we can do is win our games. We got a decent result at Burnley and we just need to keep winning.”

Despite their poor campaign in the top flight, the Blues have made it to the FA Cup final, booking a Wembley showdown with Manchester United by means of a 2-0 semi final victory over Southampton on Sunday.

“We need it and we wanted it,” the centre-back said in reflection. “It was important that we tried to reach the final, so it gives us a good opportunity now.

“The final didn’t go great for us last year, so we want to try and make amends, but we did the job that we needed to do.

“[Giroud and Morata] both got on the score sheet, so I am delighted with that, but most important was obviously just to get the win but they made it difficult."

