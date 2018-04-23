Pep Guardiola Fires Warning to Rivals as He Insists Manchester City Are Still Looking to Improve

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City's Premier League rivals that he is already looking to keep stepping his side's performances up ahead of next season. 

Speaking after his side's first game as Premier League champions, a comprehensive 5-0 drubbing of Swansea, Guardiola praised his side's performance but insisted that they 'have to' keep improving into next season. 

Talking to BBC Sport after the game, Guardiola said, "It was a happy atmosphere around the stadium, getting off the bus and of course the supporters. The most important thing was a good performance.

"You have to keep improving. We spoke to the players in the week about that. If we are improving it will be good for the new season, finishing in a good way.

"When Swansea had the ball we pressed so good and so intense and then when we had the ball we had to keep it moving, moving, moving, playing simple, until we had the chance to play a final pass.

"Swansea have had good results under Carlos Carvalhal against Arsenal and Liverpool and that's why it was so important to focus, play well and score."


The result took City 16 points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table, with the Red Devils in FA Cup semi-final action on Saturday, allowing City to play their game in hand over their city rivals. 

The only asterisk on City's phenomenal league campaign will be the failure in the bigger cup competitions surrounding it, going out of the Champions League to Liverpool and the FA Cup to Wigan to leave hopes of a treble or unprecedented quadruple in tatters. 

