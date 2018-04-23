Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes 'The Harry Kane Joke' Because Humour Is Dead and Football Killed it

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken a cheeky swipe at Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Aubameyang joked in an Instagram post that he would try and claim teammate Aaron Ramsey's goal against West Ham at the weekend, seemingly ridiculing Kane for the goal he was awarded against Stoke at the beginning of the month.

Ramsey regained the lead for Arsenal in 82 minutes, after Marko Arnautovic had cancelled out Nacho Monreal's opener, before Alexandre Lacazette netted a late brace to give the Gunners a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

The Gabonese forward was closest to Ramsey's winner, and after the game he teased that he would be claiming the Welshman's goal.

Kane was awarded Spurs' second goal in their 2-1 victory over Stoke a couple of weeks ago, after it was initially given to Christian Eriksen. The England international was adamant that he got the last touch on the ball and insisted that it came off of his shoulder, and the club appealed to the Premier League on his behalf. 

After reviewing the footage, the panel agreed that Kane did indeed touch the ball and the goal was subsequently awarded to the two-time golden boot winner. However, many were shocked by the situation and Kane has been ridiculed on social media, most publicly by his fellow professionals.

The Spurs frontman currently has 26 goals in the Premier League this term, and is chasing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, in a bid to gain a third consecutive Golden Boot.

Aubameyang may have been the one joking this weekend, but Kane will surely have the last laugh, with Spurs currently sitting 11 points ahead of their north London rivals, as Arsenal look set to miss out on the top four for the second year in a row.

