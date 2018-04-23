Report Claim Thomas Tuchel Has Already Signed PSG Contract as French Giants Stall on Announcement

French television station Canal+ have reported that former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has already signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain that could see the 44-year-old in charge at the Parc des Princes until 2021.

It has been rumoured for some time that Tuchel would move to the French capital at the end of the season despite reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

And the latest reports coming out of France over the weekend, which have been confirmed by radio presenter Grégory Ascher on Twitter, suggest that Tuchel has had an agreement in place with PSG for a number of weeks.





However, the Ligue 1 champions are delaying any official announcement of the deal out of respect for their current manager, Unai Emery.

Canal qui annonce que Thomas Tuchel a signé son contrat au PSG, qu'il veut les pleins pouvoirs et qu'il les aura: c'est la meilleure action du match jusqu'à présent.

(pleins pouvoirs excellente idée sinon recrutement inutile, Antero out ?)#FCGBPSG — Grégory Ascher (@GregoryAscher) April 22, 2018

Tuchel has been tipped for a return to management throughout the campaign, with interest in the German manager still high even after his high profile exit from Borussia Dortmund last year.

The 44-year-old attracted interest from across Europe during his two-year spell at the Westfalenstadion, where he won the DFB-Pokal with the Black and Yellows in his last game in charge of the club.

After a year out of management, Tuchel now looks set to join PSG as the club's owners look to bolster their chances of winning the Champions League next season. The German head coach could also be joined in the French capital by Arsène Wenger, who has reportedly been offered the role of President once he leaves Arsenal this summer.