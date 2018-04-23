Wes Hoolahan Pens Open Letter to Norwich Fans Announcing Decision to Leave the Canaries

Wes Hoolahan has written an open letter to Norwich City fans, announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after ten years with the Canaries.

The midfielder made his debut way back in 2008, and has been through the highs and lows of Norwich's history over the last decade - winning League One and the Championship Play-Offs along the way.

But now, he's made the decision to leave the club at the age of 35, and has discussed the decision in an open letter to the fans.

"It’s been a great ten years. I've thoroughly enjoyed myself at this club and it’s going to be an emotional day on Saturday against Leeds. I’m looking forward to it and I've got a lot of family coming over and hopefully they will enjoy the day out and hopefully we'll get the win as well.

"For the last ten years, the fans have been amazing with me. Every time I've come off the pitch or come on from the bench they've always roared me on. I've really enjoyed the experience we’ve had with them.

"Hopefully it will be one last great day for the fans on Saturday and everyone will enjoy it.

"It’s been amazing. Sometimes you don't think the day will come where you leave, but the time has come and I look forward to the next challenge. It goes by so quickly. The first day I came here I was training under Glenn Roeder, and now it's with Daniel Farke.





"Time flies, but I've enjoyed every moment of it. See you on Saturday,





"Wes."

The full letter can be read here, on Norwich's official club website.