Former Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has accused goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's father of leaking team information.

Wilmots was fired following the nation's quarterfinal defeat at Euro 2016 at the hands of Wales, and it has since come out that the Chelsea stopper didn't see eye to eye with the 49-year-old.

Supposedly the pair rowed in the dressing room over the manager's tactics , with Courtois wanting to make it clear he didn't agree with his methods and approaches to games.

There is clearly still some bad blood between the pair, and Wilmots has even accused the 25-year-old's father of leaking crucial team information to opposing nations - something Thierry Courtois denies.

Speaking to BeIn Sports, as quoted by the Mail , the now-Ivory Coast manager Wilmots alleged: "I just have a problem when I make my selection at 6pm and at 6.15pm it is on all social networks.

"It means that a player has sold the selection. And that's serious. It came back to me from several French journalists that Courtois' father was doing it. It means that you do not respect your homeland.

"I find it a shame, because I have to wait an hour before the match to have the opposition's selection. And that's terrible. The opponent is gaining time. He can prepare everything. He knows everything. And that's really dramatic. It never happened at the World Cup in Brazil."

Thierry hit back at the claims by saying: "I never in my life communicated a team composition to any journalist. Being a top player and also in a technical staff of a European level club, I know how delicate it is. My teammates and players also knew it. We work together for a long time to get results, I hate leaks."

Things are still not particularly harmonious within the national team set up, with Kevin De Bruyne having recently questioned the team's direction under current boss Roberto Martinez.