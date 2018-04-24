Journalist Reveals Who Roma Perceive to Be Liverpool's Biggest Threat - And It's Not Mohamed Salah

Respected Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri believes that Liverpool's Roberto Firmino will be a bigger threat to Roma than their former player, and PFA Player of the Year, Mohamed Salah in tonight's UEFA Champions League semi-final.





The two teams meet in the first leg at Anfield, with both sides looking to build on their impressive victories during the quarter-finals, where Liverpool dispatched newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City, while Roma surprisingly saw off La Liga giants Barcelona.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma last summer, and Palmeri believes that Roma's knowledge of how he likes to play could serve as advantage in attempting to stop the Egyptian.

“Obviously, they know Mohamed Salah very well," the journalist told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football daily podcast (via the Daily Star).





“I don’t want to say they know how to stop him because he seems unstoppable this season but they know the risks Salah may take."

Roberto Firmino meanwhile has been somewhat overshadowed by the form of his team mate this season, despite contributing more than his fair share of goals, especially in the Champions League. The Brazilian has eight goals in ten appearances during this season's competition, including one in the quarter final second leg against Manchester City.

Palmeri continued by adding that Roma need to be aware of the striker as well as their former team mate; “Possibly the movement of Roberto Firmino is something that Roma might not be accustomed to.

“These centre forwards who are so productive with their job for the rest of the team – they are not that common in Italy.

“Actually, one of the few who does that kind of job is Edin Dzeko – it is what Eusebio Di Francesco told him to change in his game this season. So, knowing what Dzeko is doing, maybe they can stop him.

“But Roberto Firmino can be the most unusual thing for Roma – more than Salah or the others."

Liverpool will be looking to become the first English side to reach the final of the competition since Chelsea in 2012, who went onto lift the trophy after beating Bayern Munich on penalties.