Jurgen Klopp Claims 'Brexit Still Makes No Sense' as Liverpool Boss Calls for 2nd Referendum

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Britain leaving the European Union 'still makes no sense' and has suggested that the voting public should have the chance to go to the polls again to change their minds, after misleading campaigning and a split result that was virtually 50/50.

The infamous 52-48 'Brexit' vote happened almost two years ago and it remains the hottest topic on the country's political agenda. According to Klopp, it has been handled poorly from the start.

LEON NEAL/GettyImages

"When Mr Cameron had the idea [of a referendum] you thought: 'This is not something people should decide in a moment'," the Liverpool boss, who takes a keen interest in politics and is a big fan of German chancellor Angela Merkel, told The Guardian in an extensive interview.

"We are all influenced by the way only some of the argument is given, and once the decision is taken nobody gives you a real opportunity to change it again. The choice was either you stay in Europe, which is not perfect, or you go out into something nobody has any idea how it will work," he added.

While the 'Leave' campaign spouted nonsensical rhetoric about taking back sovereignty that was never lost, reverting to 'iconic' blue passports that could have happened at any time, and returning to vague notions of 'the good old days', the 'Remain' side feared impending economic suicide.

Almost as soon as the result was confirmed, the grand 'promises' of putting £350m per week back into the country's National Health Service were being taken back by prominent 'Brexiteers', who had also preyed on fears over immigration to swing the vote.

Since the vote, Britain has been a fractured and divided country. Even many of those who voted 'Leave' and still stand by their original decision have little or no faith in the political leaders to plan and execute such enormous and crucial change.

"You give people the chance to make this big decision. And then it's a 51-49 [51.9%-48.1%] vote and you're thinking: 'Wow, 49% are not happy with the decision that's going to change the country.' For the 51%, I'm sure they realised pretty early after the vote: 'What have we done?'" Klopp continued.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"The two leaders of the Leave campaign then stepped aside. It was a pure sign they were surprised themselves by the vote.

"Let's think about it again and let's vote again with the right information - not with the information you've got around the Brexit campaign. They were obviously not right, not all of them. It makes no sense at all.

"The EU is not perfect but it was the best idea we had. History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success. So, for me, Brexit still makes no sense."

(You may also be interested in 'Roma President Admits Liverpool Want Alisson & Insists 'Sack of Money' Won't Force Sale Despite FFP')

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)