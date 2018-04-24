Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Liverpool Must Be Wary of Roma in Champions League Semi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained why the Reds need to be wary of Roma in the Champions League semi finals this week and next, with the Italians very much the underdogs.

Liverpool fans were jumping for joy when the club avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the draw for the last four and were paired with Roma, seemingly the weakest possible opponent, but Klopp is well aware of the strengths I Giallorossi possess.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Roma are interesting. We're expecting a mighty battle," Klopp told the Guardian ahead of Tuesday night's first leg at Anfield.

"They have [Edin] Dzeko, they brought in the young Czech guy [Patrik] Schick and the young Turk [Cengiz Ünder]. Fantastic. [Daniele] De Rossi controls the midfield. Their defence is really experienced. Alisson is a fantastic goalkeeper," he added.

"They beat Barcelona. They were first in their group, they didn't concede a goal at home so far in the Champions League. There are many impressive things about them."

(You may also be interested in '5 Reasons Why Roma Can Now Go All the Way and Win the Champions League')

Liverpool, of course, have newly crowned PFA Players' Player of the Year Mohamed Salah in their ranks, fresh from his 41st goal of an incredible debut season at the weekend.

In the same Guardian interview, Klopp explained how he sat and got to know Salah for three hours before signing the Egyptian forward last summer and was very impressed with the player.

"It was a fantastic talk. He's open, smiling all the time. He has crazy curls but he's a really nice boy," Klopp of that lengthy conversation ahead completing the £36m deal.

"He also looked much more mature than it says on his passport. Twenty-four? I was: 'Wow, really?'

"We talked for three hours about everything from his family to my family and at the end we had a deal to work together. I like to remind players from time to time of that agreement. It's working really well with Mo."