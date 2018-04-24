Roma travels to England on Tuesday to face Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup.

Roma shocked the world by defeating Barcelona 3-0 at home in the quarterfinals to advance via the away goals tiebreaker. Kostas Manolas scored the game-winner for the Italian giants in the 82nd minute, as Roma completed one of the best Champions League comebacks of all-time after being down 4-1 in the first leg.

Liverpool dominated English rival Manchester City over two legs to advance to the semifinal. Jurgen Klopp's side defeated City 3-0 at home in the first leg before securing a 2-1 victory away from home in the second leg to advance. Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was named the PFA player of the year on Sunday and will look to continue his success against Roma–his former club.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.