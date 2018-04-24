Manchester United Under-21 Star Likely to Extend Loan Stay at Aston Villa For Next Season

Manchester United club sources have indicated that Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe could be returning to Aston Villa next season to continue his development.





Tuanzebe has been on a short-term loan with the Championship side since January and United appear to be happy with the progress he is making.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Tuanzebe has found first-team opportunities hard to come by, having only made 5 professional league appearances for Aston Villa. In spite of this though, it seems his parent club view Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce as the ideal candidate to develop the England Under-21 international.

Bruce is believed to be eager to retain the young defender's services and obviously has a great repour with United, having made over 400 appearances for the club during his playing career. And according to The Sun, any deal is not dependant on whether or not Aston Villa gain promotion.

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

However, reports indicate that several Premier League clubs have enquired about the player's availability. The promise of Premier League experience could well create complications for Aston Villa if they do miss out on promotion.

It seems Tuanzebe’s future will definitely lie away from Old Trafford next season though, as sources from within the club hinted, as quoted by the Sun report:

“Axel could stay at Aston Villa. It’s not dependent on promotion at all.

“The club are still undecided but that’s what they’d like him to do. We know Villa are keen on him.

“He is expected to go on the US pre-season tour before Jose makes his final decision over him.”

Manchester United are very proud of their academy record that has seen a homegrown player feature in every season for the past 81 years. Tuanzebe is being tipped to continue the trend and is expected to have a big future at the club.

Having already amassed eight professional appearances for them, the Red Devils well be sure to keep a close eye on him, wherever he plies his trade next season.