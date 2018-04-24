Milan Striker Nikola Kalinic Looking for Summer Exit Route After Stuttering Serie A Campaign

AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic is looking to force an exit from the club in the summer, bringing an end to his short spell with the Rossoneri.

The Croatian has struggled since his £17m move from Fiorentina in the summer, managing a paltry five goals in 36 appearances for the club.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The 30-year-old's goal scoring exploits have not endeared him to the Milan fans and the striker has subsequently been negatively targeted by the Rossoneri fans.

Calciomercato via Milan News have since reported that Kalinic's agent is already preparing an exit route for his player this summer, with the agent receiving interest from both Chinese and Bundesliga clubs.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

AC Milan will allow the former Blackburn Rovers man to depart the club on the condition that they recoup the money they spent on him in the summer.

Gennaro Gattuso's club would prefer to offload the player to China, with the club more likely to garner a larger fee, while Financial Fair Play is sure to be an issue and losses must be kept to a minimum.

AC Milan will be disappointed in their summer signing. Kalinic, part of the spending spree that was intended to turn Milan into genuine title contenders once again, managed 20 goals for Fiorentina last season and Milan have seen little evidence of such prolificacy.