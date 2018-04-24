'Perdon Andres': France Football Apologise for Never Having Awarded Barca Star the Ballon d'Or Award

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

France Football have issued an apology to Barcelona and Spain star Andres Iniesta for their failure to award him with the Ballon d'Or over the years.

The Spaniard's goal won the 2010 FIFA World Cup for Las Rojas eight years ago, yet his Barca teammate Lionel Messi was the one presented with the accolade.

And with his time at the Camp Nou supposedly nearing an end, the French magazine has said sorry to the player for what they describe as a "democratic anomaly."

In a piece, titled 'Forgive Us Andres', written by the publication's editor Pascal Ferré, Iniesta is given high praise, with Ferré claiming: "Iniesta has proven that the brain is definitely the essential muscle of the category champions."

He goes on to apologise for the slight, also leaving the door open for the talented midfielder to receive the award if he performs well during this year's World Cup in Russia.

The 33-year-old has achieved quite a lot - to say the least - during his Barcelona career, but he has been tipped to leave for a Chinese club at the end of the season, while other European clubs are primed to have a go at him. 

Now on course to win a ninth La Liga trophy with La Blaugrana, the Spaniard helped make another mark in the club's illustrious history when he scored during the Copa del Rey final win against Sevilla on Saturday

“There were a lot of emotions in that goal,” he said after the match. “Lots of emotions, lots of feelings, lots of years. I really wanted this final to go well and I’m happy.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)