'Perdon Andres': France Football Apologise for Never Having Awarded Barca Star the Ballon d'Or Award

France Football have issued an apology to Barcelona and Spain star Andres Iniesta for their failure to award him with the Ballon d'Or over the years.

The Spaniard's goal won the 2010 FIFA World Cup for Las Rojas eight years ago, yet his Barca teammate Lionel Messi was the one presented with the accolade.

Andres Iniesta shines in another final ⭐🎨 pic.twitter.com/yknsliRoWs — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 21, 2018

And with his time at the Camp Nou supposedly nearing an end, the French magazine has said sorry to the player for what they describe as a "democratic anomaly."

In a piece, titled 'Forgive Us Andres', written by the publication's editor Pascal Ferré, Iniesta is given high praise, with Ferré claiming: "Iniesta has proven that the brain is definitely the essential muscle of the category champions."

He goes on to apologise for the slight, also leaving the door open for the talented midfielder to receive the award if he performs well during this year's World Cup in Russia.

France Football's apology to Andrés Iniesta for not giving him a Ballon d'Or, especially in the 2010 season. pic.twitter.com/2oqlXayoZh — Sripad (@falsewinger) April 24, 2018

The 33-year-old has achieved quite a lot - to say the least - during his Barcelona career, but he has been tipped to leave for a Chinese club at the end of the season, while other European clubs are primed to have a go at him.

Now on course to win a ninth La Liga trophy with La Blaugrana, the Spaniard helped make another mark in the club's illustrious history when he scored during the Copa del Rey final win against Sevilla on Saturday

“There were a lot of emotions in that goal,” he said after the match. “Lots of emotions, lots of feelings, lots of years. I really wanted this final to go well and I’m happy.”