PHOTO: Arsenal Home Shirt for 2018/19 Season Leaks Online & It's Really, Really Nice

Arsenal's new home kit for next season, the first without Arsene Wenger since 1996, is the latest to be leaked online ahead of its launch later this year.

As usual, Footy Headlines are responsible for publishing the images, the shirt is classic Arsenal red and white with a couple of fresh twists. The red is not a solid single colour, for example, while the white sleeves feature a 'love it or hate it' striped patterning.

Footy Headlines with the leak of the rumoured 2018/19 Arsenal home shirt.



Some will hate the pattern on the sleeves, but I actually think this has got a lot going for it. Especially like the shade of red.



Likely to be the last from Puma. Adidas expected to take over. #AFC pic.twitter.com/xD645hq84E — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) April 24, 2018

Footy Headlines predict the new kit could be released sometime in June.

This will be the fifth Arsenal home kit supplied by Puma after the German sportswear giant took over the contract from Nike in 2014. It could, however, be the last as that deal is due to expire next summer and the Gunners are believed to be deep in negotiations with Adidas.

A rumoured deal with Adidas, which started life under the same roof as Puma, could pay Arsenal upwards of £40m per season, compared with the £30m the Puma deal is worth.

Increasing revenues where possible will be key if Arsenal are to compete with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in the transfer market, especially as there are rumours the new manager may only have £50m to spend on rebuilding this summer.