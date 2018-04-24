PHOTO: LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Wows As He Audaciously Controls Ball Above His Head

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has certainly been turning heads, as he does, since joining LA Galaxy from Manchester United last month - and this weekend was no different.



The giant Swede made headlines for inspiring his side to victory with two late goals on his debut off the bench against Los Angeles FC, and is already a hit with the fans .

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

His personality and character has been very well received by the American people, who were treated to a primetime interview with the superstar on Jimmy Kimmel recently.



Ibrahimovic was in action for the Galaxy on Sunday against Atlanta United FC, and people were in awe of one particular moment involving the striker.

😳 Zlatan Ibrahimovic just controlling the ball above his own head.



🤷‍♂️ As you do.... pic.twitter.com/Ah8ODWOnnG — SPORF (@Sporf) April 22, 2018

The ball took a rather awkward bounce and flew up above his head and, rather than wait to bring it down with his chest, executed an ridiculous kung fu-style kick to play in his teammate. Unfortunately said teammate's next pass was poor and so the chance fizzled out, but the impressive piece of skill from Zlatan - available for viewing via the Sun - was arguably the moment of the match.



Quite how the 36-year-old managed to get his leg so high and to have the awareness to hook it round is anybody's guess. How his hamstring never pinged in the process is also another thing.

Of course, it isn't the first time football fans have seen Ibrahimovic pull off something acrobatic - in 2012 he scored one of the greatest bicycle kicks of all time in a friendly match against England.