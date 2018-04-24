Report Claims Lionel Messi Wants Barcelona Star to Stay & Not Join Liverpool

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to remain at the Nou Camp, despite interest shown by English club Liverpool.

 

Barcelona paid £13m for Cillessen (via the Daily Star) in 2016 when they bought him from Ajax Amsterdam but the 29-year-old has only featured in one La Liga game, back in October 2016, since joining the Catalan club and has mostly covered for first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Dutchman was however, a key figure for Barcelona in this year's Copa del Rey, which they won on Saturday evening by beating Sevilla 5-0 in the final.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Liverpool on the other hand could do with strengthening their goalkeeper options. Although Loris Karis has had a good run of form in recent times, question marks still raise about his and Simon Mignolet's charismatic abilities to be long-term solutions in-goal for Jurgen Klopp's side. Too many common errors have seen Liverpool concede a large number of unnecessary goals in the past two seasons.

 

Cillessen seems to also be on the radar of Napoli and Atletico Madrid but a move to Anfield could mean more game-time than at Barcelona with Liverpool all but securing their place in the Champions League for next season. 19 Appearances in total after two seasons might be a good enough reason for Cillessen to pack his bags and with Ter Stegen signing a five year contract extension last year, regular game-time could be few and far between.

Cillessen has made 39 appearances for the Dutch National side since making his debut in 2013 and was also the first-choice goalkeeper for them in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where they finished third.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)