REVEALED: Why Jordan Henderson Joined Player of the Year Mohamed Salah at PFA Awards

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

It was as expected as the sun rising every day, but there's no doubting that Mohamed Salah was a fitting recipient of this season's PFA Footballer of the Year award.

The Liverpool superstar has been in scintillating form all season long, and was handed the 2017/18 gong on Sunday evening to the delight of everyone associated with the Reds.

Strangely enough, however, the Egyptian was joined at the black tie event by his club captain Jordan Henderson. Many fans were left baffled as to why the midfielder had headed to the bash with Salah but, as the below tweet points out, it was for a fitting reason:

It was a really nice gesture from Salah. The forward wouldn't have plundered a remarkable 40 goals in just 43 appearances so his summer switch from Roma without his teammates laying them on for him, and to recognise that is a mark of the human being that he is.

It was only right for manager Jurgen Klopp to grant the request too, as doing so further cements the close bond between him, Salah and the rest of Liverpool's squad.

The Merseysiders will need all of that in-house support ahead of their Champions League semi final clash with Roma tonight and next Wednesday, and there's no reason that they cannot go all the way to the final to try and secure a sixth European Cup with the red hot Salah in tow.

