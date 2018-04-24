VIDEO: Classy Gianluigi Buffon Congratulates Napoli Stars After Their Shock Serie A Win in Turin

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Napoli's last gasp winner against Juventus on Sunday has blown the Serie A title race wide open ahead of the season's run-in.

Kalidou Koulibaly's 90th-minute strike hauled Maurizio Sarri's men to within one point of the league leaders with four matches left to play, and could have sparked a shock end to Juve's dominance of the Scudetto over the past six years.

Given the nature of that demoralising goal, I Bianconeri legend Gianluigi Buffon could have chosen to react in a similar fashion to that which he displayed against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Not so, in fact, as the otherwise likeable goalkeeper showed his class in the aftermath of the home loss to Napoli:

Going over to the celebrating away side, Buffon elected to shake each opposing player's hand on a job well done in Turin and no doubt offered up a couple of humorous jibes about how tight it was at the top.

If nothing else, it once again proved that the 40-year-old has the personality and class to look beyond the result of a match and know when his side has been bested.

Many fans will still remember his angry reaction to that quarter final loss to Real, but the above video proves that it was a one off, in the heat of the moment incident for an otherwise great character.

