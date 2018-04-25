Crystal Palace Reportedly Plotting Summer Move for Highly Coveted Belgian Midfielder

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with a move for highly rated Belgian Leander Dendoncker.

According to a report from Belgian outlet HLN, Palace are looking to make a move for the talented midfielder, who already has four senior appearances for Belgium. Dendoncker is reportedly keen on a move away from Anderlecht, and the South London outfit appear to be leading the way.

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

After making a historically bad start to their 2017/18 Premier League campaign, Palace sit six points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go. They are now reportedly looking to be planning for another season in the top flight.

With influential midfielder Yohan Cabaye out of contract at the end of this season, and in all likelihood past his prime, Dendoncker could slot right into the Crystal Palace midfielder and link up with fellow Belgian international Christian Benteke; who will look to force his way back into the team after a bitterly disappointing campaign at Selhurst Park.

Palace fans will be pleased with this show of intent from the club, who will be looking to solidify under Roy Hodgson next year after such a turbulent campaign this year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)