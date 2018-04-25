Crystal Palace Reportedly Plotting Summer Move for Highly Coveted Belgian Midfielder

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with a move for highly rated Belgian Leander Dendoncker.

According to a report from Belgian outlet HLN, Palace are looking to make a move for the talented midfielder, who already has four senior appearances for Belgium. Dendoncker is reportedly keen on a move away from Anderlecht, and the South London outfit appear to be leading the way.

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

After making a historically bad start to their 2017/18 Premier League campaign, Palace sit six points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go. They are now reportedly looking to be planning for another season in the top flight.

With influential midfielder Yohan Cabaye out of contract at the end of this season, and in all likelihood past his prime, Dendoncker could slot right into the Crystal Palace midfielder and link up with fellow Belgian international Christian Benteke; who will look to force his way back into the team after a bitterly disappointing campaign at Selhurst Park.

Palace fans will be pleased with this show of intent from the club, who will be looking to solidify under Roy Hodgson next year after such a turbulent campaign this year.