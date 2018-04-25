Franck Ribery Needs a New Goal Celebration, Bayern Munich Winger's 'A-OK' Gesture Deemed Offensive

Franck Ribery has been warned against the future use of his regular goal celebration, in what is an unusual source of controversy.





The Bayern Munich star’s ‘A-OK’ pose is deemed a positive signal in both England and Germany, but according to Bild as cited by The Sun, the gesture can be deemed as offensive to people in the winger’s native France, some Eastern European countries and in parts of South America.

Bayern Munich : Franck Ribéry ne pourra plus célébrer les buts comme il le veut... 🤨https://t.co/zDWnoEKNji — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) April 24, 2018

The report goes on to suggest that Ribery could even be punished by his club, should the Bayern ace continue to use the sign in future celebrations.

It is understood that in other countries and cultures, the gesture is considered insulting and even interpreted as a negative comment on homosexuality.

Champions League 2017-18 Most Goals:

3️⃣8️⃣ - Liverpool

2️⃣7️⃣ - PSG

2️⃣6️⃣ - Real Madrid

2️⃣3️⃣ - Bayern Munich

2️⃣0️⃣ - Man City



Just Salah, Firmino and Mane?

2️⃣8️⃣



More than any other club! pic.twitter.com/HxtyJoBxGA — Goal (@goal) April 24, 2018

Ribery is no stranger to controversies off the field, as the Frenchman is currently being investigated by police over claims that he posted two videos of himself on Instagram which were filmed by him on his mobile phone whilst driving.

The Bayern winger, now into his 11th year in Bavaria since joining from Marseille in 2007, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena this summer.

Ribery will be keen to avoid any further issues of controversy, on and off the pitch, as his time in Munich seemingly draws to a close.

The iconic winger, 35, has enjoyed one of his less prolific campaigns to date, scoring just five times in the Bundesliga, and failing to register a Champions League goal so far this season.

"Two teams, who have a great tradition in the European Cup and the @ChampionsLeague. There is no favourite for me." 🏆



Jupp #Heynckes on #FCBRMA. #MiaSanMia #packmas pic.twitter.com/5JFLXzAyPq — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 24, 2018

Ribery’s vast experience in Europe’s elite competition could be a vital asset to his side on Wednesday night, however, as Bayern take on holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their heavyweight semi-final showdown at the Allianz Arena.

Ribery will be hoping for an ‘A-OK’ score-line for his side to take to the Bernabeu in the second leg of the tie, although should the Frenchman score against ZInedine Zidane’s side, he will need to come up with a new way to celebrate it.