Franck Ribery Needs a New Goal Celebration, Bayern Munich Winger's 'A-OK' Gesture Deemed Offensive

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Franck Ribery has been warned against the future use of his regular goal celebration, in what is an unusual source of controversy.


The Bayern Munich star’s ‘A-OK’ pose is deemed a positive signal in both England and Germany, but according to Bild as cited by The Sun, the gesture can be deemed as offensive to people in the winger’s native France, some Eastern European countries and in parts of South America.

The report goes on to suggest that Ribery could even be punished by his club, should the Bayern ace continue to use the sign in future celebrations.

It is understood that in other countries and cultures, the gesture is considered insulting and even interpreted as a negative comment on homosexuality.

Ribery is no stranger to controversies off the field, as the Frenchman is currently being investigated by police over claims that he posted two videos of himself on Instagram which were filmed by him on his mobile phone whilst driving.

The Bayern winger, now into his 11th year in Bavaria since joining from Marseille in 2007, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena this summer.

Ribery will be keen to avoid any further issues of controversy, on and off the pitch, as his time in Munich seemingly draws to a close.

The iconic winger, 35, has enjoyed one of his less prolific campaigns to date, scoring just five times in the Bundesliga, and failing to register a Champions League goal so far this season.

Ribery’s vast experience in Europe’s elite competition could be a vital asset to his side on Wednesday night, however, as Bayern take on holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their heavyweight semi-final showdown at the Allianz Arena.

Ribery will be hoping for an ‘A-OK’ score-line for his side to take to the Bernabeu in the second leg of the tie, although should the Frenchman score against ZInedine Zidane’s side, he will need to come up with a new way to celebrate it. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)