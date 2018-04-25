Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Ruled Out of World Cup With Knee Ligament Injury

The news is a brutal blow for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had been starring for Liverpool in its run to the Champions League semifinals.

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out of the World Cup later this year after suffering a knee ligament injury in the Reds' 5-2 win against Roma on Tuesday night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool in the summer after a lengthy stint with Arsenal, was expected to feature in Gareth Southgate's squad after impressing this season.

However, Liverpool have released a statement on their website revealing the 24-year-old will miss the rest of the season, including the World Cup in the summer.

The statement reads: "Liverpool FC can confirm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 2017-18 season is over for both club and country due to a knee ligament injury sustained against AS Roma on Tuesday evening.

"The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England.

"The 24-year-old was assessed by the club’s medical team at Melwood on Wednesday morning and no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

"However, Oxlade-Chamberlain will now begin a rehabilitation program to enable him to reach full fitness again as soon as possible, returning to action next season."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was taken off on a stretcher in the 15th minute after a challenge with Aleksandar Kolarov and had a scan on Wednesday that revealed the ligament injury.

