Liverpool & Roma Condemn 'Abhorrent' Attack That Left Fan Critically Injured Prior to UCL Clash

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Liverpool Football Club have condemned the vicious attack on a Reds fan by Roma supporters before their Champions League semi final clash on Tuesday.

A 53-year-old is in a critical condition after he was set upon by some visiting fans ahead of the contest at Anfield, and police have since arrested two Roma fans and charged them with attempted murder on the individual in question.

The Reds took to their official site in the wake of the their 5-2 pummelling of the Italian giants, and released a statement calling for anyone with information to contact the relevant authorities about the unsavoury incident.

The statement read: "Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma.

"Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support. The club has been liaising with the emergency services since the incident occurred and will continue to do so.

"Liverpool FC directs supporters and those in attendance at the game to Merseyside Police’s appeal for information."

AS Roma have also released a statement condemning the actions of 'a small minority of traveling fans':

"AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behaviour of a small minority of traveling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma's well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashed with Liverpool supporters before last night's fixture.

"There is no place for this type of vile behaviour in football and the club is now cooperating Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities.

"The club's thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital at this time."

BBC News has reported that Merseyside Police arrested two men - thought to be 25 and 26 years of age - on suspicion of attempted murder after clashes occurred outside The Albert Pub on Walton Breck Road at around 7:30pm last night.

The injured Liverpool fan, who is originally from Ireland, was taken to hospital after the attack and is receiving ongoing treatment from staff.

Around 80 Roma fans are thought to have circumnavigated a police cordon nearby and attacked Liverpool fans mingling around their team's home ground before kick-off, with belts and bats thought to have been used as weapons during the incident.

Reds supporters are also thought to have thought back by throwing bottles and cans at the minority of Roma ultras, while police arrested seven people - aged between 20 and 43, for a variety of offences including affray and possession of offensive weapons.

Liverpool and Roma fans were also involved in skirmishes in the city centre before the game too, but police and security officials were able to disperse the crowds

