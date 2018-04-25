Manchester United Lead Race Shakhtar Donetsk Man Fred After Manchester City Reportedly Pull Out

Manchester United look to be in pole-position to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred this summer, after bitter rivals Manchester City reportedly end their pursuit of the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old had been repeatedly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in January, however, according to the Manchester Evening News, the recently crowned Premier League champions look to have ended their interest in him.





As a result, this has opened the door for the Red Devils to secure a deal for the defensive midfielder, with Jose Mourinho keen to bolster his options in the centre of the park this summer.

STANISLAS VEDMID/GettyImages

Mourinho has said: "We are going to invest the basic to improve our squad. We need to find a replacement for Michael Carrick, if Marouane Fellaini leaves, we need to find a replacement for Marouane Fellaini."





The former Internacional man has had an impressive season for Ukrainian side under Paulo Fonseca with four goals and six assists in all competitions, although now looks set to be the latest Brazilian to leave the current Ukrainian league champions for one of Europe's biggest sides.

Fred has been one of a number of central midfielders across Europe who have been linked with both the red and blue halves of Manchester, with Napoli's Jorginho among a host of names to be linked with the pair in what looks to be a busy summer for the Premier League duo.