Newcastle United Defender to Leave Club After Six Injury-Hit Years

Forgotten Newcastle United defender Curtis Good is expected to leave the club in the summer after struggling with multiple injuries the past six years. The 25-year-old joined Newcastle Untied in 2012 from Melbourne Heart but has barely featured for the first team in his time at St James' Park.

Despite having played a few matches for the Newcastle United reserve team in recent times, Good has made only 2 first team appearances since joining the Magpies. Speaking to Fox Sport Australia, Good said (via the Shields Gazette ) that he will definitely be looking for another club to join at the end of the season when his contract expires, as the club will not be renewing his current one.

Robert Prezioso/GettyImages

"It’ll be good for a change, obviously getting back to playing senior football is the biggest thing for me, the next step.

“I definitely want to stay in the UK. I want to give it another crack at the highest level. I feel like I had a great opportunity that was upset with my situation," said Good who made his international debut for Australia in 2014, before missing out on the World Cup due to injury.

Good believes that a change of club could be just what he needs to rejuvenate his career as a footballer.

“A big thing from my perspective is I associate a lot of my time at Newcastle with this injury, and maybe subconsciously people do here as well, and that’s a big reason I’m looking for a change."

Good spent a year on loan at Bradford City in the 2012/13 season where he made only three appearances, before going on another loan to Dundee United in 2014, but there he only featured four times thanks to injury.