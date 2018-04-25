PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Man Utd Star Marcus Rashford Another Personalised Gift

Cristiano Ronaldo has complemented his recent on-pitch heroics with a fine gesture of good will to Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford.

The Real Madrid superstar followed up his recent game-changing contributions to his side with a warm offering of support to the latest starlet to grace his old stomping ground at Old Trafford.

Game recognize game.



Cristiano Ronaldo sent Marcus Rashford a signed shirt and some kind words. (via Instagram/marcusrashford) pic.twitter.com/NBY8h38fJi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2018

Ronaldo sent United forward Rashford a Real Madrid jersey, complete with the Portuguese winger’s name and number, with the added personal touch of Ronaldo’s signature and a message to Rashford which simply reads 'To Marcus, keep up the good work’.

It is a classy act from the forward, who is certainly enjoying a season of good work himself of late.

Love how Ronaldo takes an interest in Marcus Rashford's career. How anyone can say Ronaldo isn't a United Great is ridiculous. He loves the club and knows it made him what he is today#MUFC — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 25, 2018

Ronaldo led his side beyond Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final, with a dominant first leg performance inspired by the forward’s stunning overhead kick, before fighting off a shock Juventus comeback in the second leg with a brilliantly composed penalty which sealed a semi-final place for Madrid.

Since then, Ronaldo opened the scoring in the all-important Madrid derby against Atletico, which eventually finished 1-1, before he salvaged a late point for Real with an 87th-minute equaliser against Athletic Bilbao in his side’s last league outing.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Ronaldo has a great knack for rising to the big occasion, particularly at the business end of the season, and Zinedine Zidane will be hoping his star man can once again give his side the edge as Real travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their heavyweight clash in the Champions League semi-final.

If the Portuguese icon can match the generosity of his gift to Rashford with an equally emphatic performance at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, Ronaldo may further consolidate his status as the world’s greatest player.