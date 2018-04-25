Real Madrid Reportedly Eye Spurs Star Harry Kane to Boost Striking Options Ahead of Next Season

Real Madrid will move for priority transfer target Harry Kane at the end of the season, but also have Robert Lewandowski lined up as an alternative to the Englishman if, as expected, a transfer for the Tottenham star cannot be done.

That is the view from former Real president Ramon Calderon, who has told The Sun that he expects his former club to firm up their interest in Kane once the current campaign draws to a close.

“The objective for Real Madrid, no doubt, is Kane”, Calderon insisted. “If they want a player for the next five or six years they are going to go for Kane but [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy is going to ask a fortune for him”.

The expectation, with Spurs set to move into their brand-new home next season, is that Levy will likely refuse any outside offers for Mauricio Pochettino’s star players, such as Kane, unless an astronomical offer is tabled, as Calderon suggests.

Real, though, remain keen to rebuild their squad ahead of next season, having struggled greatly for consistent form this season, particularly in La Liga, in which they have slumped disappointingly to third in the table, behind arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The recruitment of a superstar striker seems apparently central to the plans of current Real president Florentino Perez ahead of this summer, with the future of current number nine Karim Benzema largely in doubt following a disappointing campaign for the Frenchman.

Should Real fail to tempt Tottenham into parting with Kane, Calderon believes that Perez has a ‘plan B’ up his sleeve in Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Luring Lewandowski from Bayern could, however, prove similarly problematic to any efforts to sign Kane. “Bayern also say Lewandowski is not going anywhere", Calderon stated.

“[Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge has said he can bet that he will be in Bayern next season but we have heard that so many times, and in my experience it is the player who has the final decision of where to go”.

Whether Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski emerge as Real’s primary target, it seems that Perez will have a difficult - and expensive - summer ahead in his bid to secure a new star striker for a Madrid side who have been largely inconsistent in scoring sufficient amounts of goals to reach their usually dominant levels in domestic terms.

Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have managed just 16 goals between them in La Liga this season, as Madrid have depended more than ever on the goals and all-round influence of Cristiano Ronaldo to lead their attack in the current campaign.

Real take on Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semi final clash of the titans at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Not just a match which is pivotal to Zinedine Zidane’s side’s success this season, it could also provide an audition for Bayern’s Polish star to prove that he is everything Real have lacked this season, and just what is needed at the Bernabeu ahead of next season.