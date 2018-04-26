Atletico Madrid travels to London to face Arsenal on Thursday in the first leg of a Europa League semifinal matchup.

To advance to the semifinal, Arsenal defeated CSKA Moscow 6-3 over two legs behind a spectacular performance from midfielder Aaron Ramsey (three goals). Last week, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced he is leaving the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years as the club's boss. Although his club is not in title or top-four contention for Wenger's final season, his players will surely look to send him off on a good note by capturing his first European title–and one that would seal a place in next season's Champions League. Thursday's match will be Wenger's final home European fixture of his Arsenal tenure.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, defeated Sporting CP 2-1 on aggregate behind goals from Koke and Antoine Griezmann and is eyeing a return to the final stage after finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League in 2014 and 2016.

Here's how to watch the match.

How to Watch

Time: Thursday, April 26, 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.