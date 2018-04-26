Arsenal Handed Boost With 4 First Team Stars Set to Return for Europa League Clash With Atletico

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their preparations to face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final, with four first teamers ready to feature again after a lack of fitness.



Via Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Jack Wilshere, Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will all be fit and available for selection on Thursday, as the Gunners host Spain's second-best side domestically at the moment.

Özil, Wilshere, Kolasinac & Cech back in full Arsenal training. Available against Atletico Madrid tomorrow — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 25, 2018

It's great news for the north London giants, who are determined to deliver the Europa League as a final send off for Arsene Wenger, who last week announced that he would be walking away at the end of the season after 22 years in charge .





On paper, it's a tough game for Arsenal and so they'll need as many of their top stars to choose from as possible. Atletico have done well this term and have again shown themselves to be one of the best defensive club sides in the world.



They have conceded just 18 times in the Spanish top flight so far - the best record out of any team playing in a European top five league at present.

Wilshere, Cech, Ozil and Kolasinac all trained ahead of the tie, the first leg of which takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. One man who will not feature though is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is recovering from knee ligament damage as confirmed earlier in the week by Wenger.