Arsenal Handed Boost With 4 First Team Stars Set to Return for Europa League Clash With Atletico

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their preparations to face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final, with four first teamers ready to feature again after a lack of fitness.

Via Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Jack Wilshere, Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will all be fit and available for selection on Thursday, as the Gunners host Spain's second-best side domestically at the moment.

It's great news for the north London giants, who are determined to deliver the Europa League as a final send off for Arsene Wenger, who last week announced that he would be walking away at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.


On paper, it's a tough game for Arsenal and so they'll need as many of their top stars to choose from as possible. Atletico have done well this term and have again shown themselves to be one of the best defensive club sides in the world.

They have conceded just 18 times in the Spanish top flight so far - the best record out of any team playing in a European top five league at present.

Wilshere, Cech, Ozil and Kolasinac all trained ahead of the tie, the first leg of which takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. One man who will not feature though is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is recovering from knee ligament damage as confirmed earlier in the week by Wenger.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)