Burnley Announce Departures of 'Finest Servants' Dean Marney & Scott Arfield

Burnley have announced that two of the clubs 'finest' serving players in Dean Marney and Scott Arfield will part ways with the club once their contracts expire in the summer.





The announcement sees the curtain drawn on Marney's career at Turf Moor after featuring in 221 games for the Clarets since he joined the club from Hull in 2010, whilst Arfield's five-year spell will come to an end with a return of 22 goals in 194 appearances.

Top Clarets Dean Marney and Scott Arfield to end Turf Moor stay. https://t.co/bSoD6S4eAY — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 26, 2018

The pair will end the season as free agents with Marney earning interest from across the Championship, with Nottingham Forest leading the way, whereas Arfield is being tipped for a return to Scotland to join Rangers.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirmed the departure of the midfielders and credited the duo for their 'fantastic' service to the club throughout both their Championship and Premier League campaigns.

“We have to allow these lads the right and the chance to align their futures and honour the fact they’ve been fantastic servants to us, as well," Dyche told the club's website.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“They have been a massive part of what we’ve done here and fantastic servants of Burnley Football Club.

“I have nothing but respect for the people and the players and therefore if we can help them along the way and be open-minded about their next moves and who they’re speaking to then we’ll certainly do that.”

Almost an end of an era as Dean Marney AND Scott Arfield is set to leave the club.



Both fantastic characters and has represented the club proudly over many years. Claret & Blue forever. #twitterclarets — Liam (@OfficialVizeh) April 26, 2018

Marney's last few seasons at Turf Moor has been plagued by injury after sustaining consecutive cruciate knee ligament injuries in 2015 and 2017, where his return to the senior side this season has been limited to bench duty.

Arfield on the other hand - who was signed after being released from Huddersfield Town - played an instrumental role in both of Burnley's promotions to the top flight and featured heavily to set the Clarets on course for their highest league finish since 1974 before being hampered by a calf injury.

The club's statement read: "Burnley FC thanks both players for their outstanding contributions during their time at Turf Moor and wishes them well in their future careers."