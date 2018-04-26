Burnley Line Up Swoop for West Brom Ace Jay Rodriguez as Clarets Look to Build on Impressive Season

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Burnley are believed to be chasing West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez, with the England international believed to be looking for a way out as the Baggies plunge ever closer to relegation.

As reported by the Sun, Clarets boss Sean Dyche is believed to be a keen admirer of the 28-year-old's energetic style of attacking play, and could well look to offer him a lifeline with a move to Lancashire. Rodriguez has been a solitary bright spark in what has been a torrid campaign for the Baggies, and has scored 11 goals in all competitions despite his side's struggles.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rodriguez has suffered continually with injury problems throughout his career, including a cruciate ligament rupture that saw him ruled out for over a year during his time at Southampton - just as he was on the verge of going to the 2014 World Cup with England. The versatile forward began his career in his hometown of Burnley, and could well look to make a welcome return.

Burnley have excelled in the Premier League this season, impressive fans and pundits alike with their structured and disciplined style of football. Dyche's side currently sit 7th in the table, and have all but wrapped up their qualification for next season's Europa League. The Clarets are likely to strengthen their squad in the summer, and Rodriguez could well be their first acquisition.

In other news, Burnley are set to see their 29-year-old midfielder Scott Arfield leave in the summer, with SPL giants Rangers reportedly having agreed to sign the Canada international when he becomes a free agent. Anfield has struggled for first team football this season, and a move to the Gers would see him become a key player in their fight for the league title.

