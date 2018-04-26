Chelsea Draw Up 'B-List' of Cheaper Options As Abramovich Plots Cost Effective Conte Replacement

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Chelsea are reportedly hoping for a managerial merry-go-round this summer, as they look to replace Antonio Conte on the cheap.

A report from the Telegraph's Matt Law has indicated that the Blues want to keep the costs on replacing the Italian at Stamford Bridge to a minimum, and see the potential for a number of changes in manager across Europe as a way of doing that.

Chelsea are said to have an A-list and B-list of potential managerial candidates, with the former boasting top names such as Premier League rivals Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, those individuals would be expensive to prise away from their current employers, due to the compensation fees in play and - coupled with the reported £9m pay off they'd have to hand Conte - would be a financial risk for owner Roman Abramovich.

Other possibilities, such as free agent Luis Enrique, would also command a significant financial outlay in terms of wages, with the Arsenal target reportedly wanting around £15m-a-season to head to England.

Abramovich is thought to be open to the potential to bring in any boss with experience of winning trophies but may look to cast his net far and wide in an effort to find the right man to take over from Conte.

(You may also be interested in Italian Journalist Suggests Chelsea Will Revive Pursuit of Key Napoli Defender This Summer)

One option available to the Russian oligarch would be Unai Emery, the current Paris Saint-Germain manager who is set to leave the French capital this summer.

Another more cost effective option might be Napoli chief Maurizio Sarri, who only has a £7m release clause in his deal in Naples and whose stock has never been higher as he leads the Serie A club to the brink of a first Scudetto since the 1989/90 season.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri may also tempt Chelsea, but the Italian is thought to be happy in Turin and, like Pochettino, would cost a fair wedge of cash to poach him away.

Conte's future has been up in the air all season long over concerns about his public attacks over the club's transfer policy, as well as his comments earlier in the campaign about potentially heading back to his homeland in the close season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)