Chelsea Draw Up 'B-List' of Cheaper Options As Abramovich Plots Cost Effective Conte Replacement

Chelsea are reportedly hoping for a managerial merry-go-round this summer, as they look to replace Antonio Conte on the cheap.

A report from the Telegraph's Matt Law has indicated that the Blues want to keep the costs on replacing the Italian at Stamford Bridge to a minimum, and see the potential for a number of changes in manager across Europe as a way of doing that.

Chelsea are said to have an A-list and B-list of potential managerial candidates, with the former boasting top names such as Premier League rivals Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, those individuals would be expensive to prise away from their current employers, due to the compensation fees in play and - coupled with the reported £9m pay off they'd have to hand Conte - would be a financial risk for owner Roman Abramovich.

Other possibilities, such as free agent Luis Enrique, would also command a significant financial outlay in terms of wages, with the Arsenal target reportedly wanting around £15m-a-season to head to England.

Abramovich is thought to be open to the potential to bring in any boss with experience of winning trophies but may look to cast his net far and wide in an effort to find the right man to take over from Conte.

Baffles me how they're reluctant to pay out £16m to sort out which is arguably the most important person on the team, but don't bat an eyelid at forking out £40m for Danny Drinkwater. — Izzo (@izzdashizzz) April 25, 2018

(You may also be interested in Italian Journalist Suggests Chelsea Will Revive Pursuit of Key Napoli Defender This Summer)



One option available to the Russian oligarch would be Unai Emery, the current Paris Saint-Germain manager who is set to leave the French capital this summer.

Another more cost effective option might be Napoli chief Maurizio Sarri, who only has a £7m release clause in his deal in Naples and whose stock has never been higher as he leads the Serie A club to the brink of a first Scudetto since the 1989/90 season.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri may also tempt Chelsea, but the Italian is thought to be happy in Turin and, like Pochettino, would cost a fair wedge of cash to poach him away.

Conte's future has been up in the air all season long over concerns about his public attacks over the club's transfer policy, as well as his comments earlier in the campaign about potentially heading back to his homeland in the close season.

