PHOTO: Leaked 2018/19 Man Utd Third Kit Both Looks the Business & Will Save the Planet

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Manchester United's expected 2018/19 third kit has been leaked online this week, and not only does the navy blue design look rather classy, it also comes with a strong eco message that will contribute towards saving the planet.


Footy Headlines explains that the new kit, supplied by Adidas in conjunction with Parley - an organisation dedicated to preventing plastics from entering the earth's oceans - will be made from recycled ocean plastics.

'For the Oceans' will also be printed on the inside of the collar-less neck.

The navy blue shirt will feature subtle darker patterning, including the trademark Adidas stripes down each side of the torso. The colour is complemented by the golden used for the badge, Adidas logo and Chevrolet branding on the front.

The shorts and socks have not been revealed, but it seems likely they will also be navy blue, following the same design scheme.

It is not the first time that United have experimented with using recycled materials. The club's 2016/17 blue away kit was made from 100% recycled polyester in a bid to be more eco friendly, a theme that has continued with other launches since.

Leaks in recent weeks suggest that United's new home kit will include black shorts as the primary option for the first time, while it is believed that the 2018/19 away strip will be a vivid pink in tribute to the Manchester Evening News' old 'Football Pink'.

