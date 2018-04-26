Scott McTominay Heaps Praise on 'Incredible' Jose Mourinho for Advice Given Early in Man Utd Career

Manchester United youngest Scott McTominay has revealed how important manager Jose Mourinho has been in kicking off his professional career with the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old was handed his debut under Mourinho last season, but has made a bigger break into the first team in this campaign. The young Scot has made 20 appearances in all competitions for United this season, sometimes even being selected ahead the likes of Paul Pogba on the team sheet.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

But McTominay will never forget the important advice Mourinho gave him when he first joined up with the United first team and in a recent interview explained how influential the boss has been on his career so far.

"Jose Mourinho has been absolutely incredible to me this year," McTominay told the club's official website. "He's helped me so much in terms of what I can do, from being more humble, to being better on the training pitch and just being a better person in general.

"When I first came into the group he said 'the players have to like you' and it's one of the most important things going into a new dressing room, that you are a likeable person and you get on with everybody. That has stood me in good stead."

Lets have a strong two months ⚽️ A post shared by SM (@scottmctominay) on Apr 2, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

McTominay has impressed in United's midfield when given the chance this season and is highly regarded by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He said: "It's important to be liked and on the pitch. It's the manager having the faith to play me that's been incredible and I can't thank him enough."

The Scot first got his chance with the United first team in a 2016 pre-season tour of America. McTominay says that it was an incredible opportunity for him and gave him the chance to adapt to first team football.

(You may also be interested in Manchester United Under-21 Star Likely to Extend Loan Stay at Aston Villa For Next Season)

"To be selected to go on the tour was a really good achievement for me," he said. "There were some really good games that I got involved with. I came on against Real Madrid and obviously as a young kid to play against Real Madrid was incredible."

Now McTominay is leading by example by giving advice to younger players just breaking into the squad start, just as he was when he broke into the first team.

"Throughout the year I have been giving some experience to the younger players such as Angel [Gomes]. You have to help them and tell them what people like and possibly what they won't like. You have to pass your knowledge on, just like Michael Carrick has done for me."